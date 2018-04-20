Embrace bossy, don't ban it

Malcolm Turnbull with Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg at the 2017 APEC CEO Summit in Vietnam.

MY FRIEND P plonked herself down in the chair at the cafe and sighed heavily.

"I've just been told I'm bossy,” she complained.

"Have you noticed that's a word that seems to only be given to women?

"You never hear about a bossy man, instead you might be told he has 'strong leadership qualities'.

"When a woman demonstrates said qualities look out! Here comes the bossy woman!”

"Why is it?” P went on, "that a woman who doesn't waste time, who cuts through, organises things and gives direction is called bossy? Why are those attributes not valued or respected?”

Bossy is a word that has a bad rap, along with 'ballbreaker' and 'bitch'.

'Feisty' is another one.

How often do you hear about a man described as feisty, or come to think of it, 'shrill' or 'hysterical'?

According to the dictionary, bossy means: inclined to dominate, to tell others what to do.

Isn't that OK and necessary at times and why, when applied to the actions of a woman, does bossy became a put down?

This is ancient gender war stuff. A 2014 linguistic study found that in performance reviews language to describe women when they lead included words such as: strident/aggressive/abrasive and when they complained: emotional/irrational.

The Ban Bossy campaign was launched in 2014 by Sheryl Sandberg (CEO of Facebook). It was designed to help females move past the common linguistic gender oppression that comes with words like bossy.

There's a Ban Bossy website with loads of tips and strategies to help woman and girls become and feel empowered.

You can buy Ban Bossy stuff like t-shirts, mugs and phone cases all with the Ban Bossy logo. It does get a bit gung ho in the delightful American way with rhetoric like 'the sky is the limit' or 'you can do anything'.

I am more of a 'be happy with yourself' and less of a world conqueror mindset, but the principles are good.

It's in everyone's interest to have a more equitable, inclusive and encouraging society that supports courage, confidence, and creativity. Things that oppress women, oppress men as well.

Beyonce said fearlessly in her always impressive way: "I'm not bossy. I'm the boss”.

So when P said she had been called bossy, maybe the response is "too right mate! I bloody am”.