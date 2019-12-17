Embattled celebrity chef lists his hideaway

George Calombaris at The Press Club.

Controversial celebrity chef George Calombaris has listed his Mornington Peninsula holiday house at the end of a tumultuous year.

The ex-MasterChef judge has $900,000-$950,000 price hopes for his Safety Beach pad at 140 Dromana Pde.

Records show the four-bedroom house is owned by Trical Beach Pty Ltd, which is solely directed by the chef's wife Natalie Tricarico.

Calombaris has listed his Safety Beach property.

The couple bought it for $580,000 in 2013, according to CoreLogic.

It comes after his hospitality group, MAdE Establishment, back paid $7.83 million in wages and superannuation to staff at top Melbourne restaurants Hellenic Republic, GAZI and Jimmy Grants. He was also fined another $200,000 for not compensating more than 500 employees correctly.

Calombaris also quit Channel 10's juggernaut cooking show MasterChef after 12 seasons, along with Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

There’s a pizza oven in the backyard.

The house has a modern kitchen, four bedrooms, and a vine-clad outdoor deck and pizza oven.

Barry Plant Rosebud director Craig Leo has not responded to a request for comment.

It's understood the couple recently bought another Mornington Peninsula property in Arthurs Seat.

Calombaris is also rumoured to be selling the luxe Toorak mansion where he lives with his young family.

He bought that five-bedroom pad for $4.75 million in 2014.

The holiday house is scheduled to go under the hammer on Australia Day in 2020.

A seasonally decorated living room inside the holiday home.

A kitchen fit for a chef.

The property has a $900,000-$950,000 price guide.