Elton donates $1m to bushfire relief

Elton John celebrated his return to his Australian epic farewell tour by donating $1 million to the bushfire relief effort.

And showed off the Golden Globe he won with his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin for Best Original Song.

British musician Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Picture: AAP

The award for their song (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, which was recorded by John and Egerton for the film, was the first award he has jointly won with Taupin in their 52 year musical partnership.

When John returned to the Qudos Bank Arena stage in Sydney on Tuesday for the finale of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, he brought the trophy with him and was greeted with an almighty roar.

Elton John, right, and Bernie Taupin pose with the Golden Globe award for best original score in a motion picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman. Picture: AP

He paid tribute to the win and then turned his attention quickly to the Australian bushfires to announce his million dollar pledge and paying tribute to the thousands of firefighters at the front lines of the "apocalyptic absolute disaster."

"To see what is happening here breaks my heart … and I love Australia so much … and to those who have lost their homes I want to say God bless, I hope your lives will be repaired soon," he said.

Elton John and David Furnish attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty

As the crowd streamed through the doors before the show they were greeted by volunteers collecting donations for the bushfire relief funds, a scene to be repeated at all gigs, big or small, for the next few months as musicians rally to support those fighting the unprecedented blazes and its victims.

The Golden Globes proved to be a big night for Team Rocketman with Taron Egerton winning Best Actor for a musical or comedy for his portrayal of the legendary singer in the fantasy biopic of his life.

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman. Picture: Paramount

Taron Egerton, Golden Globes winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Rocketman. Picture: Getty)

He won the award from Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy and Roman Griffin Davis and is now being speculated as an contender for an Oscars nomination.

John, husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah took a break from their three-month long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour of Australia for Christmas.

Straight after the awards in Los Angeles, the legendary entertainer headed for the airport and a flight back to Sydney to restart the tour at Qudos Bank Arena.

Elton John concert at Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne. Picture: Tony Gough

After the show's opening songs Benny and the Jets and All The Girls Love Alice, John told yet another sold-out audience on the mammoth Australasian leg of 40 shows how grateful he was to back on stage.

"We are very excited to be back on tour after our Christmas break," he said.

Elton John returns to Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday.