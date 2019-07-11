Menu
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers.
People gather near a passenger train that collided with a freight train near Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Railway official Muhammad Rizwan said the Karachi-bound Jinnah Express passenger train collided with the stationary freight train killing numbers of passengers. AP Photo - Pervez Masih
News

Eleven dead in Pakistan train crash

11th Jul 2019 3:54 PM

At least 11 people were killed and more than three dozen others were injured when a passenger train in eastern Pakistan slammed into a freight wagon parked on the tracks, officials said Thursday.

The train was heading from the eastern city of Lahore to the south-western province of Balochistan when the accident occurred before dawn.

The death toll may rise as three injured people were in a critical condition and other passengers could still be trapped inside damaged carriages, a police official, Hafeez Bugti, said.

Rescuers were cutting through the carriages with electric cutting tools to reach trapped passengers, Bugti added.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan where many tracks laid by the British rulers during colonial times before 1947 have not been upgraded since.

