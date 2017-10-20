Elephant in the room at LRG

REPORTING OFFICERS: Special Agents Mona & Elisa (S.A.M.E) of Art Keepers Agency (A.K.A), Intergalactic Portal Preservation Amalgamation Division.

There is an ongoing breach of Art Portal protocols in Lismore Regional Gallery. Even after the recent success of the highly-appreciated Art Activation by Uncle Digby Moran and the Lismore art loving community, in which the Goanna Headland painting was revealed to be flying back from the portal via Banana post; just in time for the gallery opening. We can report further that Lismore's Peggy Popart has still not returned from her inter-dimensional travel. Worse still, after continuing investigation, we must reveal that an elephant has gone missing from 'Arrival of the Circus' 1988 by Edna Jane Mckenzie from the gallery's permanent collection.

Special Agent Mona: "This is becoming very serious business. Lismore art lovers and concerned citizens you're again encouraged to view new footage retrieved by our sensitive instruments to stay informed: it is available in Window #1 of Gallery plus on Facebook. ny elephant sightings or unusual art activity must be uploaded to the Gallery's Facebook page without delay, preferably in art form. The last time an elephant escaped into an Art Portal it caused a rare and complex 'Compositional Crisis'! The Mona Lisa's smile became so big it started to go outside the picture frame and the flowers on the head of Frida Kahlo's portrait became so big you could no longer see her face.'

Special Agent Lisa: 'But do not panic, we believe Peggy has some experience in wrangling rogue portal elephants. However Lismore art lovers we implore you to come and give us an extra hand to recalibrate the Portal power at Art Activation #2 at Lismore Quad and LRG portal zone and increase art appreciation levels. We will bring the Elephant and Peggy Popart back in time for the new Gallery opening on 28 October. In conjunction with the Gallery and Lismore Toy Library, we are authorising another free community gathering in the QUAD, called 'The Elephant is NOT in the painting.'

Community Art Activation Event (all welcome)

What: 'The Elephant is NOT in the painting' activities for families, neighbours, and elderly

'The Elephant is NOT in the painting' activities for families, neighbours, and elderly When: Saturday, October 21, 10.30am-12.30pm

Saturday, October 21, 10.30am-12.30pm Where: The QUAD, in front of new Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore.

The QUAD, in front of new Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore. Cost: Free

Free Accessible to all (disabled parking next to QUAD/accessible toilets in Gallery and Library)

For further information, contact the Lismore Regional Gallery online at www.lismoregallery.org or call 6627 4600.