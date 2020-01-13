Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
FILE PHOTO: Two men have been charged over the alleged serious assault of a 72-year-old woman at Alexandra Headland last month.
Crime

Elderly woman tackled to the ground as teen allegedly films

13th Jan 2020 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men will face court over the alleged serious assault of an elderly woman at Alexandra Headland last month.

About 4.50am on Friday, December 27, the 72-year-old woman was walking along the beach when it's alleged she was tackled from behind by an 18-year-old man.

Police will further allege a 19-year-old recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

The pair have been charged with serious assault and are expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 31.

alexandra headland crime editors picks maroochydore magistrates court scd crime serious assault
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanics making all cars ‘good as new’

        premium_icon Mechanics making all cars ‘good as new’

        News “I HAVE really high expectations and I’m kind of OCD”, says owner of new Lismore workshop.

        Looking for the scruffiest man in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Looking for the scruffiest man in the Northern Rivers

        News One man will win a grooming session at the new Black Comb Barber Shop

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups may contain bits of metal.