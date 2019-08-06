Menu
Login
News

Elderly couple in shocking caravan rollover

6th Aug 2019 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM

 

A SOUTH Australian man and his passenger have walked away with only cuts and bruises from a horror crash in Queensland.

The pair were driving a four-wheel-drive with a caravan attached on the Bruce Highway, Gumlu, 250km north of Mackay, at 11.55am on July 29, when their car flipped off the road.

The 67-year-old driver was overtaking another vehicle on the rural stretch of highway when the caravan begun to sway from side to side.

The oscillating caravan flipped on the side of the road, dragging the four-wheel-drive along with it.

Officers from the Queensland Forensic Crash Unit examined the footage and said it was amazing the occupants had walked from the crash with minor injuries.

 

A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.
A South Australian man and his passenger have walked away from this horror crash in Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.
accident caravan editors picks motoring rollover

Top Stories

    Dig deep for farmers

    Dig deep for farmers

    News HOW can you help our farming families through this dry spell?

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Council News In The Doghouse: Meet Jess

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses jackets and gloomy tales

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business Big W reveals the first three stores to close in January