Eisteddfod time and spring has sprung

SPRING and it is time to share with appreciative audiences the wonderful pleasures of music, dance and spoken word shown by those performing in the 105th Lismore Festival of Grand Annual Competitions - the Eisteddfod.

We are most blessed in having this opportunity to welcome Anne Whale to Lismore to adjudicate the vocal, instrumental and spoken word sections in this our 105th Lismore Festival/Eisteddfod.

Anne Whale is a dedicated and experienced musician with a lifelong love of music, who has enjoyed an extended career as a pianist, singer, teacher and composer.

Her teaching philosophy is to develop and extend natural talent and creative ability in a happy and relaxed atmosphere.

Recognised by her peers as a highly competent music adjudicator for eisteddfod, festival and competitions, Anne is considered fair and honest in her assessment of performances of a wide range of instruments which include voice, piano, violin, cello, guitar and piano accordion.

A teacher of the speech and drama syllabus for Trinity College London she has also conducted school and community choirs.

Starting Sunday September 3, in the Lismore Workers Club

Auditorium students will perform and each competitor will receive written comments Woodwind - Sunday September 3; Piano - 16 years and under on Monday September 4 and 13 years & under Tuesday September 5; Vocals - Wednesday September 6, 7, Sunday September 10, Monday September 11; Brass and college choirs and bands - Friday September 8; Saturday September 9 venue change to Wilson Park School, the Spoken Word and String.

Dance competitions will be held in the Lismore City Hall from September 21-29, the troupes days are September 23-24.

Our dance adjudicator is Kristy Mansfield.

The schools' days, held in early August, were a delightful commencement to this year's celebration of music, dance and verse in a wide variety of choirs, bands, verse and imaginative class work.

The adjudicator Troy Castle was impressed with the love of music and movement expressed by the children and the dedication of the teachers so obvious through the achieving of such excellent and joyful performances.

The management committee of the Lismore Musical Festival Society appreciates with gratitude the support given by the Lismore Workers Club, The Lismore City Council, Wilson Park School and NORPA, Lismore Trophy House, parents, teachers, sponsors, donors and volunteers.

It is their generosity which makes this a successful learning experience for our enthusiastic and talented young performing artists.