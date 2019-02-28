Sheeran marries in secret wedding

ED Sheeran married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a top-secret winter wedding where celebrities were not invited.

The singing superstar hosted the ceremony at his country estate in Suffolk just before Christmas, despite having his plans to build a wedding chapel on site rejected.

A source close to the singer revealed: "Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet - just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

"There were only 40 people - so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or pop star pals. He wanted no fuss, and he wanted it to be something entirely for them - just a tiny, winter wedding.

"It's amazing that he's the biggest pop star in the world, but he was just able to quietly slide off and wed.

"Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it. Cherry just wanted to get it out of the way without any problems or intrusions."

Ed, 28, and hockey player Cherry, 26, who previously starred in England's under-21 team, are planning a wedding party in the summer for their famous pals and work friends who did not know about the wedding.

The source added: "Ed and Cherry are planning a festival-style party for a wider list to happen at the end of the summer.

"That will be all singing and dancing, and they'll be able to invite Taylor and their record company colleagues and royal friends."

Ed had been wearing an engagement ring made by Cherry out of silver clay since popping the question in December 2017 to avoid anyone knowing when he was hitched.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn first met in high school

He told an Australian radio station last March: "We were both kind of wearing rings. It also means that nobody will know when we have got married."

Last August, it was wrongly assumed Ed had already got married after he showed his engagement ring when asked on a US TV show when he was planning to get married.

Ed had announced his engagement last January on Instagram, writing: "Got myself a fiancee just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

The couple are a true love story, first having met at school in Framlingham, Suffolk before officially dating in 2015.

Last June, Suffolk Coastal District Council denied planning permission for the star to build a private Saxon-style wedding chapel in the grounds of his mansion, claiming it would result in "unsatisfactory visual impacts" and cause "the impression of a second village church".

A spokeswoman for Ed Sheeran declined to comment on anything wedding-related.

This story first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.