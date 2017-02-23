Eat The Street is coming

Music will be provided throughout the day at Lismore's Eat the Streets from The Bella Fontes.

Remember to save the date for the next annual Eat the Street festival, coming up in Lismore on Saturday, 11 March.

Magellan Street will once again be transformed into an outdoor food market with more than 50 local restaurants and food vendors serving up tasting plates and delicious dishes from all corners of the globe.

ABC journalist Donna Harper will MC the 2017 Cooking Stage, with celebrity chefs including Steven Snow from Fins and Katrina Kanetani from Town Bangalow showing off their talents and sharing recipes. Also making an appearance will be bush forager Peter Hardwick and Bret Cameron from Harvest Newrybar, Kate Walsh from Real Food Projects, Iohne Simpson from the Spotted Pig in Lindendale and Kaine Hunt of Secret Chef Catering Northern Rivers.

Toe-tapping live music will be provided throughout the day by the Bella Fontes, the Button Collective and Black Train plus there will a special performance by the Pitt Family Circus and kids can get up close and personal with native animals at the Macadamia Castle Petting Farm.

Save the date for a delicious day out in Lismore on Saturday, 11 March. Eat the Street will run from 12pm to 8pm.