31°
Community

Eat The Street is coming

23rd Feb 2017 12:36 PM
Music will be provided throughout the day at Lismore's Eat the Streets from The Bella Fontes.
Music will be provided throughout the day at Lismore's Eat the Streets from The Bella Fontes.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Save the date... Eat the Street is coming!

Remember to save the date for the next annual Eat the Street festival, coming up in Lismore on Saturday, 11 March.

Magellan Street will once again be transformed into an outdoor food market with more than 50 local restaurants and food vendors serving up tasting plates and delicious dishes from all corners of the globe.

ABC journalist Donna Harper will MC the 2017 Cooking Stage, with celebrity chefs including Steven Snow from Fins and Katrina Kanetani from Town Bangalow showing off their talents and sharing recipes. Also making an appearance will be bush forager Peter Hardwick and Bret Cameron from Harvest Newrybar, Kate Walsh from Real Food Projects, Iohne Simpson from the Spotted Pig in Lindendale and Kaine Hunt of Secret Chef Catering Northern Rivers.

Toe-tapping live music will be provided throughout the day by the Bella Fontes, the Button Collective and Black Train plus there will a special performance by the Pitt Family Circus and kids can get up close and personal with native animals at the Macadamia Castle Petting Farm.

Save the date for a delicious day out in Lismore on Saturday, 11 March. Eat the Street will run from 12pm to 8pm.

Topics:  eat the street lismore

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Getting things done is the vibe

Getting things done is the vibe

Council is finding a way forward to get stuff done

Facing up to the music

SOUR NOTE: Scott Cooper at The Mecca.

Lismore Music Festival organisers apologise for event cancellation

NORPA founder brings us Opera Australia

FOR KIDS: James Payne as Troll and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinand in El Kid, Opera Australia's production for primary schools.

El Kid comes to Albert Park Public School

Women's Expo to open the festival

Lismore's Women's Festival.

A day long event for the wellbeing of women in Lismore

Local Partners

Getting things done is the vibe

Council is finding a way forward to get stuff done

Eat The Street is coming

Music will be provided throughout the day at Lismore's Eat the Streets from The Bella Fontes.

Save the date

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

WOULD you ever carry your baby and a semi-automatic gun to the shops?

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

NORPA founder brings us Opera Australia

FOR KIDS: James Payne as Troll and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinand in El Kid, Opera Australia's production for primary schools.

El Kid comes to Albert Park Public School

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennnial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial ... $525,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

PRIME RURAL HOLDING

Rosebank 2480

House 3 1 2 $1,195,000

of 150 ACRES FRONTING OVER 3km's of COOPERS CREEK - CENTERED BETWEEN BYRON AND LISMORE & ONLY MINUTES TO CLUNES VILLAGE With a turn of the century homestead...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Light, Bright &amp; Modern

45 Orana Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $595,000 to...

Ideally located across the road from beautiful Waterlily Park, a few doors down from the golf course, and only 2km from the beach this freshly renovated home is...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!