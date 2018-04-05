Easter provides education in Byron's ethical babies

HOW did I know it was Easter? Because it was raining and the Blues Festival was on. The roads were crazy with a combination of storms, roadworks, Commonwealth Games and a large degree of patriotic baton carrying and flag waving. I stayed at home and chanced upon an article about an ethical baby shop in Byron Bay? This where the ethical baby does their shopping. Here the mothers of aforementioned ethical babies, dressed in cloth nappies (that's the babies, not the mothers - they wear responsibly sourced active wear), bring their own carry bags, and give their babies organic drinks in their non-BPA Sippy cups. Ethical mothers can be found drinking medicinal mushroom hot chocolate or (only on a special occasion) drinks that contain grapefruit vodka, Sloe gin, Laphroig whisky, elderflower and beetroot vinegar.

Where do those naughty unethical babies lurk, I wondered. At the mall with their undoubtedly unethical mothers, who surely have cans of fizzy drinks tucked into their pushchairs, which are festooned with plastic bags while the babies gobble salty snacks and lurid lollies. Bad unethical mummies! No yummy mummy badge for you!

There are times when I weary of yet another out-of-towner making a cheap joke at the expense of Byron. This is, of course something I for one would never do, but Byron, you have some responsibility here with your Yoni workshops and your conscious eating. I do like you, I have had many a fine time on your beaches and in the town. Just not now, when you are overwhelmed by visitors and the roads are completely choked.

Now I'm worried about the proposed West Byron development. A clear example of the idiocy of developer thinking. It goes like this: here's a great place, so let's develop the living daylights out of it and extinguish the last shred of magic. That should make us some good coin. And stop being all mean all you precious self-serving residents. That West Byron development, if it gets up - and we all pray it won't - could be the death knell of the already strained town. Perhaps we could get the ethical babies and their empowered ethical mothers together with those grasping developers. I know who I would put my money on. You don't mess with an ethical mother. They can be very scary, with their industrial strength, ergonomically designed, no-third-world- exploitation-here, 4WD jogging baby strollers.