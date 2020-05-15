Easing restrictions 'fails in so many places'

Taped off tables and chairs are seen in a closed cafe after a nationwide shutdown of cafes, restaurants and licensed venues, in Sydney, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A shutdown of non-essential services is in effect Australia wide in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, with the state of NSW recording 818 positive tested cases. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Parts of Australia are embracing their newfound freedom today - but history shows that easing restrictions could lead to a second wave.

That was one of the warnings issued by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning as the state reopens restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs.

"I know some may even have already started enjoying the new freedoms that come with easing restrictions today but that also comes with personal responsibility and I can't stress that enough," she said.

"Easing restrictions has failed in so many places around the world and I don't want that to happen in New South Wales.

"I want people to have personal responsibility for the way we respond, let's do our part in keeping everybody safe so that we can keep moving forward so that we never go backwards, that is really critical."

Australia has recorded 7023 cases of COVID-19, with 3071 in New South Wales, 1543 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 554 in Western Australia, 225 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 98.