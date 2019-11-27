Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Carborough Downs Mine.
Carborough Downs Mine.
News

Early findings released on CQ mining tragedy

Melanie Whiting
27th Nov 2019 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "FALL of coal" from the longwall face caused the death of miner Brad Duxbury at Carborough Downs on Monday.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate released its preliminary findings into the 57-year-old father's death today.

"The causes of the fall of coal are unknown at this time," a QMI spokesperson said.

The mines inspectorate has issued an alert to all Queensland coal mine site senior executives to help prevent future incidents.

"In light of this latest tragic incident QMI is encouraging (senior site executives) to review their procedures for ensuring the safety of coal mine workers when they are performing any work activities on the face side of the armoured face conveyor," the QMI spokesperson said.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.
Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

"SSEs should also review their procedures around ensuring the safety of coal mine workers when they are performing any work activities in and around the mine near coal ribs."

The mines inspectorate's investigation into Mr Duxbury's tragic death is ongoing.

The mine is owned by Fitzroy Australia Resources.

Yesterday, its chief executive Grant Polwarth extended his sympathies to Mr Duxbury's family and friends.

"Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team," Mr Polwarth said.

Mining operations remain suspended at Carborough Downs as the mines inspectorate continues its investigation.

A Fitzroy spokesman said the company is fully cooperating with the process.

"Fitzroy acknowledges the preliminary findings of the QMI in relation to the incident and its notification to the industry," he said.

"The company's focus is on supporting Brad Duxbury's family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce affected by this tragedy - their welfare is our highest priority."

brad duxbury editors picks fitzroy australia resources mining fatality mining site
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        premium_icon Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        News Whian Whian resident concerned for families on rural properties accessing emergency water in the Lismore LGA.

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with...

        POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

        POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

        Rural Would you pay more for generic milk brands?

        Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        premium_icon Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        Weather Warmer weather ahead as summer arrives