Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Dutton slams social media bosses

by Daniel McCulloch
12th Dec 2019 11:10 AM

PETER Dutton has labelled social media bosses "morally bankrupt" for failing to stop online child abuse and exploitation.

Mr Dutton savaged tech titans for pushing back against his repeatedly calls to give police and intelligence agencies greater access to encrypted messages.

"You get CEOs of these companies who are making billions of dollars but they're morally bankrupt," the home affairs minister told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

Facebook has been blamed for nearly two-thirds of the 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material last year.

Mr Dutton has consistently argued children should be afforded the same protections online that they are in the general public.

"At the moment, these companies just aren't living up to what I think is a reasonable community expectation and the police are frustrated," he said.

Australia is working closely with the United States and Britain to clamp down on digital platforms.

"Hopefully they will change their ways," Mr Dutton said.

"If not, we'll have to legislate to deal with them."

More Stories

child abuse child abuse material facebook home affairs minister peter dutton social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The random world in which we live

        The random world in which we live

        News FROM paper straws to the wild and weird weather we are experiencing, Dr Airdre Grant’s Veranda Talk column has it all

        $1.2m plan to block water for drought stricken farmers

        premium_icon $1.2m plan to block water for drought stricken farmers

        Weather NSW drought: State hatches $1.2m plan to dam the Lachlan River

        The barber with a heart of gold

        premium_icon The barber with a heart of gold

        News A new barber shop has opened at Goonellabah, and he says it’s his “forever job”.

        IMMEDIATE CHANGE: Level 3 water restrictions for Nimbin

        IMMEDIATE CHANGE: Level 3 water restrictions for Nimbin

        News A number of tough new water-saving measures have been introduced by Lismore City...