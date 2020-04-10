Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
Health

Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

10th Apr 2020 7:17 AM

A 107-year old Dutch woman has recovered from the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of the pandemic in the world.

Cornelia Ras fell ill on March 17, the day after her 107th birthday, Dutch newspaper AD reported, after attending a church service with other residents of her nursing home on Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the country.

She and 40 others at the service were subsequently diagnosed as carrying the virus.

Twelve of that group have since died, but Ras was told by her doctors on Monday that she had beaten the infection.

"We did not expect her to survive this", her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper.

"She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so."

Prior to Ras, the oldest widely documented coronavirus survivor was Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American.

Originally published as Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

coronaviruspromo
cornelia ras coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education Mass closure of council childcare centres has been avoided and preschool will be free for six months under a $133 million state government rescue package.

        NORPA secures four-year funding

        premium_icon NORPA secures four-year funding

        News THE Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 over four years for NORPA from 2021.

        EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        premium_icon EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        News HOW often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you’ve...

        NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        News REVEALED: We name the white collar criminals who have secretly stolen thousands of...