35°
Community

'Dumb deal' fallout rings true for Turnbull

8th Feb 2017 3:00 PM
Donald Trump phone etiquette makes news.
Donald Trump phone etiquette makes news. Matt Rourke

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

By MUNGO MACCALLUM

MALCOLM Turnbull declares determinedly that he is not a political animal.

Well, perhaps not: maybe he is a political vegetable, silent and immobile, fed on copious amount of bull.

It is hard to imagine a week that went so far off the rails, or one in which the management of hope and expectation went so awry. It was supposed to be the grand overture for the year of delivery: a meeting of minds with his fellow businessman Donald Trump followed by a triumphal address to the faithful via the National Press Club in which the hopes, dreams and aspiration for the yearning masses would be turned into reality by the glorious leader.

We shall, of course, return to that phone call later, but at first it seemed to have gone pretty much okay, even if Turnbull refused to say what had actually been discussed. But the Press Club was initially a disappointment and ultimately a fiasco.

Turnbull spent much of his time berating Bill Shorten for ramping up the renewable energy target and spruiking the myth of clean coal technology, a process in which the Australian industry has shown no interest at all unless it can be massively subsidised by a compliant government.

And the positive bits, such as they were, were a reprise on the need for corporate tax cuts and a revamp of the plans for child care services, paid for, naturally, by other welfare measures. Turnbull no doubt considers these solid and worthwhile measures, but they are hardly likely to capture the imaginations of millions of disillusioned voters.

But then it got worse. The rumours of Turnbull's massive gift to the Liberal Party on the eve of the last election had been around for a while, and it was believed that all would be revealed when the annual accounting was made public that week. But Turnbull, ever the lawyer, found a loophole and leapt through it.

If his own contribution could be counted as the start of the new financial year - a couple of days before the July 2 election - disclosure could be postponed for another year. So Turnbull stood pat, telling the mugs nothing while insisting that he would do everything within the rules.

All that proved, of course, was the at the rules were hopelessly inadequate; Turnbull had been, in the words of a previous generation, too clever by half and belatedly his advisers, such as they are, realised it. So eventually he came clean on ABC TV of all places and admitted that he had slipped a lazy $1.75 million to the party funds in the past year.

There was always going to be a backlash about his out of touch opulence, which duly arrived; but the delay and procrastination made it much worse: not for the first time the Prime Minister appeared mean and tricky. In one sense, though in only one, it was almost a relief when the distraction was subsumed by the Trump tsunami.

The leaking of the phone call was a calculated and deliberate attempt to make Trump look tough and decisive, and, by contrast, to make Turnbull look weak and vacillating. It put Turnbull in the worst possible light: the man who connived with Barack Obama to empty Australia's illegal immigrants from their prisons (Trump's words) and swamp America with terrorists preparing to bomb the next Boston marathon.

Turnbull had to plead, to talk about the great longstanding alliances in which Australia had committed to American wars, to kowtow shamelessly in order to keep his refugee swap still on the table. before Trump, exasperated, ended the call; presumably he hung up, although to say so was considered impolite. And when the leak occurred, Trump immediately confirmed it by tweeting about the dumb deal.

And although his rhetoric was, as always, a bit over the top, the fact that it was, and is, a dumb deal is uncontestable. To spend millions ferrying the refugees from Manus and Nauru half way around the world in order to be bring back another lot of refugees from Costa Rica and install them in Australia is manifestly silly. It has nothing to do with national policy or Australia's interest: it is a cynical, even squalid, political fix.

But it is one in which Turnbull has now invested far more political capital than he actually possesses, so if it falls over he is in it real deep. And it might yet collapse in a screaming heap: Trump, like any good businessman, in hedging his bets partly by insisting that he is still studying the deal and partly through the mechanism of extreme vetting, which may mean that few if any of the refugees qualify to enter America. Indeed, given Trump's predilection for torture, if the vetting is sufficiently extreme some may not even survive it.

It has been a thoroughly unhappy experience for Turnbull, and a humiliating one; in spite of his assurances that he would always stand up for Australia, he didn't - he didn't even stand up for himself.

In the bigger picture it need not matter much: even if Trump doesn't much care about alliances, the overwhelming mass of the American military-industrial complex does, and Australia is too valuable an asset to abandon: the station at Pine Gap alone makes an irresistible bargaining chip. The alliance will lumber on, although it is more of a symbol than a real protection: our great and powerful friend will defend us if, and only if, it is in its own interests to do so. And that goes double in the age of Trump.

The problem is not with America and Australia - it is with Trump and Turnbull, and more urgently with Turnbull. Sooner or later he will have to decide: does he continue as the next in line of Trump's Aunt Sallies, punching bags and door mats or does he have a plan B? Perhaps it is finally time to unleash his inner political animal - assuming, of course, that he actually has one.

Topics:  malcolm turnbull mungo maccallum president trump

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Big think at high tea to kick off Lismore's Women's Festival

Big think at high tea to kick off Lismore's Women's Festival

Lismore inaugural women's festival thinks big over cuppa

'Dumb deal' fallout rings true for Turnbull

Donald Trump phone etiquette makes news.

Trump phone call caps off tough week for Turnbull

Shopping trip leads to weekend's light relief

NAMING QUANDARY: Above is the design for Lismore's new CBD toilet. Airdre's column asks the question: what should the sign read on a public lavatory door?

A morning's shop provides more than just a swim and shop

What we do for you

A DAY IN THE LIFE: Business as usual at Kevin Hogan's electoral office of Page in Molesworth St. From left to to right Sheree Barnsley, Peter Weekes, Kevin Hogan, Mark Highfield and Brendon Pearce.

Day in the life of Page's award-winning office

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Major new development in Strobel murder case

Is this the key to 12 year mystery?

Rolling blackouts warning as big heat hits

Melissa Barnes and Sabrina Martins beat the heat on Congwong beach at La Perouse. Picture: John Appleyard

Rolling blackouts could start as early as 3.30pm

David Bowie gets unzipped this March

COMING SOON: Jeff Duff as David Bowie in tribute show Bowie Unzipped.

Show is part of the Natinal Bowie Festival

Comedy stars bring a show to die for

THEY ARE BACK: The band is an acoustic trio currently comprising by Paul Livingston (also known as Flacco) , Tim Ferguson and Paul McDermott.

Doug Anthony All Stars back on the prowl.

Lovemore will release cupids next week

SHOW: Lismore comedy rock band Humans of Lismore.

Humans of Lismore offers a show with a late-night TV show format

Who's bad? Jacko was with money

Michael Jackson's estate could now face a whopping $1.3 billion tax bill - after it emerged his finances had spiralled out of control before he died

Acting leads to divorce

Actress Jemima Kirke.

Girls star Jemima Kirke blames acting for her divorce

Keith slow to hook up with Nicole

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman.

Keith took his time to hook up with Nicole

Clooney twins on the way?

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

Clooney twins on the way?

Baby on way for Statham, partner

Jason Statham, right, shares a laugh with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Baby on the way for Statham, partner

George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins

Amal and George Clooney

Amal is a hugely successful human rights lawyer.

Fifty Shades Darker reviews are harsh as hell

It has just an eight per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregate site, and apparently it's with good reason.

8 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes is saying something

Luxury Beachfront Apartment In Prime Location

2/34 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $880,000 to...

Enjoy the superb location of this designer apartment set 50 metres walk from the famous Belongil Beach and only 5-10 minutes’ walk into Byron Bay’s bustling town...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Exclusive Byron Bay Beach Resort

1 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 4 4 Contact Agent

Here is a very unique opportunity to own and operate your own exclusive micro resort in the heart of beachfront Byron Bay. The property consists of 4 opulent...

Brand New Freestanding Home In Quiet Haven

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byron’s busy entertainment...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $970,000 ...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Getting a 'leg up' to build that family home

An artist's impression of the housing available for those ready to take up the $20k subsidy.

Building a home in Lismore just got $20,000 easier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!