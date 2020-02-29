Duelling drivers at V8 Dirt Modifieds

SPEED BATTLE: Brock Youngberry will continue an exciting points title battle with Ryley Smith in tonight's Junior Sedan events at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Photo: Tony Powell.

AFTER after a rough and tumble Australian Championship in Sydney last weekend the V8 Dirt Modified drivers will relish getting back to racing on their home turf at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

There was considerable carnage on the wide open spaces of the Parramatta track and one of the biggest crashes occurred on the first lap of the national title decider involving Sam Bruggy.

His car barrel-rolled high into the air however the good news was Sam walked away unscathed from the wild ride.

Andrew Pezzutti was sidelined in the early stages with mechanical issues. Pezzutti has entered for tonight in which the V8 Dirt Modifieds will race in heats and a main event.

It’s been a long speedway season at the Lismore Showground venue and this evening’s fixture will be good to get run and won for promoter David Lander who has staged a personal running battle with the weather elements over the past month or so.

There are still major events to be decided for the remainder of the season so every meeting from this point counts in the respective season-long track titles.

Ryley Smith and Brock Youngberry will continue their enthralling battle in the All Trades Equipment Junior Sedan Track Championship.

Both are level on points (805) in the current standings on the competition table, while nearest rival Jaiden Santin (580 points) has entered and will look to bridge the gap.

The same applies to Pezzutti who currently sits in second on 395 points behind V8 Dirt Modified track title points leader Mitch Randall (415).

Pezzutti is close enough to take over the front running tonight with a good performance. However his biggest obstacle approaching tonight’s events just happens to be Randall who was one of the drivers who contested the Australian title. Randall has been in good form all season, so Pezzutti will need to bring his A-game to the table.

It sets the scene for some close racing this evening.

“The respective track pointscores for our different racing divisions are now getting down to the very important part of the season,” promoter David Lander said.

“All of our remaining meetings take on a new importance, especially for many of the competitors who are still in the running for championship honours.”

The Legend Cars make a return to racing for another round of their Northern Rivers/Queensland Championship series.

The spectacular tiny cars provide good racing and with points on offer as their championship nears conclusion, the action will be fast and furious.

In addition to V8 Dirt Modifieds, Junior Sedans, Legend cars, also programmed are Production Sedans, National Four Cylinder Sedans and Street Stocks.

Racing starts at 5:30pm and gates open at 4pm.