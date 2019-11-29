Menu
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Nov 2019 7:30 PM
A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.

