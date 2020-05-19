Drug user kept ‘how to sell meth’ notes on white board

A DRUG user had 12 water pipes, three glass pipes and a white board with drug notes hidden in his garage when police searched his home.

Kody Ray Tweed, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 15 to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property used in commission of drug crime, possessing drug utensils, possessing explosives, and possessing a weapon.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant on Tweed's Gracemere residence at 2.30pm on November 9, 2019, entering an unlocked door and found Tweed, the sole occupant at the time of the search, in the garage.

She said Tweed was holding a small tin when police found him, which concealed a sandwich size clip seal bag containing crystal methamphetamines.

Ms King said Tweed told police he had used some meth.

The bag weighed 2.5g with 1.934g being pure meth.

Ms King said in the master bedroom, police found a water pipe with less than one gram of marijuana in the cone piece.

She said a white board with notes on it was in the garage with other drug paraphernalia.

Ms King said Tweed made admissions to purchasing 3.5g of meth and writing notes on the white board about how he could sell it so that he could double up on the amount he purchased and keep half for himself, but had not actioned the notes.

She said 12 water pipes, three glass pipes and six shotgun shells were in the garage, along with an electric grinder and freshly-painted homemade knuckledusters.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Tweed was not working due to the coronavirus pandemic and he had worked as security at Zodiac Nightclub. She said he was receiving drug counselling, along with relationship counselling with his partner of seven years.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Tweed what could happen if he continued down the path of dealing drugs.

"Drug dealers end up having to watch their backs the rest of their lives and some times end up dead," he said.

Mr Press sentenced Tweed to a 12-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years, along with two years probation.