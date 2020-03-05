Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Drug charges catch up after years living 'off the land'

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
5th Mar 2020 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has spent four years avoiding prosecution after she fled Queensland.

Wendy May Davey had been charged with supplying and possession of marijuana.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Townsville Magistrates Court more than four years after she was arrested.

In 2014, police received a tip off someone was dealing marijuana from Davey's Kirwan home.

When they searched the property, officers found marijuana, clip seal bags, scales, and a mobile phone with multiple messages that confirmed Davey was supplying others.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said Davey "fled the jurisdiction" shortly after she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said prison had been an "eye opening" experience for his client.

"Normally, these sort of charges wouldn't attract a term of imprisonment," Mr Rennick said.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton sentenced Davey to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CCTV footage to prove alleged sexual offence in Lismore

        premium_icon CCTV footage to prove alleged sexual offence in Lismore

        News THE prosecutor argued they had a strong case, with the support of CCTV footage of the alleged sexual offence.

        Lismore club teaches aviation royalty to fly planes

        premium_icon Lismore club teaches aviation royalty to fly planes

        News When your surname is Kingsford Smith, chances are you love flying

        NEW JOBS: Get paid to help rebuild after bushfires

        premium_icon NEW JOBS: Get paid to help rebuild after bushfires

        News Northern Rivers tradies and companies can apply now

        Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

        Thousands cured of hep C, but many more may need treatment

        Health A SIMPLE program of tablets could help the 3000 others expected to be living with...