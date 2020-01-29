Drug bust leads to bounty of stolen goods

WHEELIE bins, road signs, motorbikes, a generator, pressure cleaner, water pumps and even a solar hot water system.

This eclectic array of stolen goods was uncovered by police when they searched Gympie man Steven Zen Shootingstar's property after a chance arrest at a petrol station on January 2 last year.

Shootingstar, 39, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to possessing ice and marijuana and 18 summary offences including stealing and receiving tainted property.

The court was told the father of three caught the attention of police when he was seen acting suspiciously with a woman at a petrol station in Kybong.

Officers searched his car and found 4.8g of ice in a sunglasses case, a small amount of marijuana, clip-seal bags and digital scales.

Later they searched his Tuchekoi property, finding the bounty of stolen goods.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said Shootingstar was working as a landscaper when he injured his back and began self-medicating with marijuana, then ice.

The court was told Shootingstar's three months in jail awaiting sentence had been "life changing" and he had been drug free for the past 10 months.

Justice Martin Burns told Shootingstar he was "a little too old" to be getting into drugs and, with his fourth child due in March, he had to think of his young family.

"You've not only placed your own future in jeopardy but you've also placed the futures of your own children in jeopardy," Justice Burns said.

"It's about time at 39 years of age that you took responsibility."

Shootingstar was sentenced to 18 months' jail with immediate parole.

- NewsRegional