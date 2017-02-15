Drug boss gets 13 years jail for party pill empire

A 14-month Taskforce Maxima investigation, Operation Lima Hacksaw, with the arrest of 75 persons so far on 252 charges. Offences ranging from trafficking and supply dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs to a minor and theft of motor vehicles. Over $500,000 cash and drugs including Methylamphetamine (ICE), MDMA, Heroin, Amphetamine, Cannabis. Street value of $5M have been seized - Photo Supplied QLD Police

ONE of Queensland's most prolific drug dealers has been sentenced to 13 years jail for supplying "staggering" amounts of cocaine, meth and party pills in order to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Bing Crosby Cosca Jnr and his bikie-linked empire amassed enormous wealth at the expense of "hundreds" of young people whose lives were "irrevocably damaged" by the drug culture.

From the relative safety of his luxury Brisbane high-rise, Cosca, who was aged 25 at the peak of his offending, ran a sophisticated supply business to at least 20 customers.

Some were themselves high profile traffickers with transactions often exceeding $100,000.

Cosca was said to have had dozens of runners and associates willing to do his bidding across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Northern NSW, including several alleged members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang.

On at least one occasion, Cosca used Tweed Heads bikie enforcer Joshua Lucey, the alleged sergeant at arms of the local Rebels chapter, to help recover a $100,000 drug debt from a customer.

Cosca was arrested during Operation Lima Hacksaw, a police strike force set up to take down OMCG-linked drug businesses in late 2014.

On that day he was in possession of 9200 MDMA (ecstasy) pills. A further 12,000 pills were discovered during an intercept of one of his couriers.

Police also seized meth, cocaine and more than $140,000 in cash from his apartment.

Several senior detectives who took part in the operation were in court throughout this week's sentencing proceedings.

So too were Cosca's mother, aunt and siblings who burst into tears as the 13-year head sentence was handed down.

Justice Ann Lyons said despite Cosca's efforts to rehabilitate in jail and assurances from his family that he would be supported once released, the trafficking business was significant and reaped "huge profits".

"A significant deterrent is required to send a clear message that drug dealers, particularly those motivated by profit, will receive significant periods of imprisonment," Justice Lyons said

"The number of lives you have affected is extraordinary. You have damaged those lives."

Cosca will now spend most of his 30s behind bars.

A serious offender declaration made in court on Tuesday means he must serve at least 10 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

- ARM NEWSDESK