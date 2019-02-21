Man killed while carrying washing basket

Zoe Giannioudis has been jailed for eight years.

ZOE Giannioudis was a stressed out, severely underweight 30-year-old drug dealer feeding her own $400-a-day heroin habit when she crossed paths with the wrong man on the wrong day.

The 45kg Collingwood-based dealer had been trying to make sales on the main thoroughfare in Melbourne's heroin capital - Victoria Street at Richmond. It was raining so customers were few and far between.

She was carrying a knife for protection when Simon Cartwright, a customer she knew well, crossed the street towards her. She stabbed him in the chest while he held a washing basket. His injuries were fatal.

The pair were known to one another. They had previously exchanged terse messages. They had previously made threats. He stabbed her in the arm on one occasion and made a lewd remark about watching her perform sexual acts with his girlfriend on another occasion.

CCTV footage from October 30, 2017, shows only part of the interaction that day. A Victorian Court today heard the rest of the story.

During sentencing this morning, Supreme Court Justice Lesley Taylor read out grim details of the night Mr Cartwright died.

"After a brief interaction, you produced a knife and stabbed Mr Cartwright once to the chest. His partner heard him cry out in pain and ran to him. She observed you holding a knife. He lifted his shirt to reveal heavy bleeding," Justice Taylor said.

"You fled the scene. Mr Cartwright walked along Victoria Street. He collapsed."

Police sealed off the area and conducted a search for Ms Giannioudis. She was arrested the following day and later pleaded guilty to one charge of manslaughter.

Justice Taylor read out text messages the pair had sent each other in the months and weeks prior to Mr Cartwright's death.

In one, Mr Cartwright wrote that the dealer was "doggish" because she had tried to stab him and his girlfriend.

"My girl was (overdosing) the other night. I was carrying her and you tried to sneak and stab me from behind," he wrote. "Now everybody knows how doggish you are."

In another, Ms Giannioudis threatened Mr Cartwright directly.

"You should watch your back, coz when I see yas, it's on, no matter what junkie states yous are in, bitches."

Justice Taylor read out Ms Giannioudis' lengthy personal history before jailing the now 31-year-old to eight years with a minimum non-parole period of five-and-a-half years.

She told the court that Ms Giannioudis was the product of two heroin-addicted parents, who both used drugs throughout her mother's pregnancy.

The court also heard the Collingwood woman was physically abused by her step-father, raped by her Godfather and later raped by a patient at the Royal Children's Hospital after being admitted following a suicide attempt.

She said Ms Giannioudis had suffered through an abominably traumatic childhood.

"You have suffered profound childhood depravation," she told Ms Giannioudis in the dock.

But she said there was no escaping the seriousness of her crime.

"It is beyond question that your offending is grave," Justice Taylor said. "You used a knife on a major thoroughfare in inner Melbourne.

"There can be no doubt that anyone who uses a knife to fatal effect in a busy street will face a harsh penalty. There is some need to protect the community from you."

Justice Taylor said Ms Giannioudis would have received a jail term of 11 years had she not plead guilty.

She will be eligible for parole in 2023, having already served 478 days.