Rock bottom to legal dream: How addict turned life around

Makayla Kelly has got her life back on course and is studying law at USC. PHOTO: Warren Lynam.

FALLING pregnant after years of heavy drug abuse further inspired a 22-year-old woman to turn her life around and begin a Bachelor of Law.

Raised in a household full of alcohol, drugs and abusive relationships, Makayla Kelly fell into the world of addiction as a teenager.

"I was raised by a single mother, she had her own issues and demons along the way with drugs and alcohol and abusive relationships, I was rarely at home and always had my bags packed ready to go … because it was so toxic and volatile," she said.

"I started smoking cigarettes in Year 7, by the end of Year 8 I was using cannabis and MDMA those basic party drugs and by the end of Year 10 I was smoking meth every day and ingesting heroin."

It wasn't until Ms Kelly and her partner hit rock bottom in 2015 that the pair decided to get their lives on track.

"My partner had a really bad come down and I just said, 'enough is enough', we couldn't do it anymore, we had been doing it for too long, we were homeless at that point and living in our car," she said.

"We were at the bottom of the pit, so we both decided to get clean together."

Two weeks after the then 18-year-old's eye-opening experience, Ms Kelly learnt she was pregnant with her daughter Mia.

She said the news cemented her desire to get on track.

"As soon as I found out I was pregnant, that was it for me, I just worked all the time," she said.

"I don't want this helpless little being suffering at my hands and it was just the determination to make sure that she didn't live through what I lived through.

"I wanted to be better and she deserves all the things that she wants and needs and she won't have those things if I live my life that way … so I thought, pull your socks up and do what you have to do as a parent to give her the quality of life she deserves."

With a clear headspace and a new-found determination, Ms Kelly returned to Burnside High School's Supporting Teenagers with Education, Mothering and Mentoring program (STEMM) in 2018, after previously attending while pregnant.

"The last thing I dreamt of was that I had the potential and was worthy of being more than a mum and being a person, but I just had to realise that I was worth it and that I deserved it," she said.

"So, when I went back to STEMM I toughed it out, I did every single thing I could do, from first aid, to self-defence classes, to business classes, to barista, every opportunity they gave me I took."

STEMM provides pregnant girls and young mothers the opportunity to develop life skills, parenting, self-worth, healthy relationships, pre and post birth plans and physical and emotional wellbeing in a safe, non-judgemental environment.

Dabbling in several careers led Ms Kelly to being accepted into a Bachelor of Law at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"I wasn't expecting to get into justice and criminology," she said.

"I didn't think my grades would allow me to get in so I was thrilled, I couldn't believe it."

"I had watched everyone else in my life be nothing so I always put myself at that level so I always thought I would be in fast food for the rest of my life.

"I can debate until the cows come home and I'm very big on fairness and equal rights, everybody deserves the same opportunities.

"I want to make a difference I don't want to be a lawyer that slips into the cracks, I want to be that lawyer that makes a difference."

Ms Kelly started her four-year Bachelor of Law degree this week.