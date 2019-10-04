Drought support for Lismore electorate

FUNDING AVAILABLE: Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said 17 education centres in the area will be eligible to submit an expression of interest to receive additional drought relief funding.

PRESCHOOLS and long day care services in the Lismore Electorate will receive a much-needed funding boost, thanks to the NSW Government's Preschool Drought Relief program.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said 17 education centres in the area will be eligible to submit an 'expression of interest' to receive additional drought relief funding, which can be used to reduce fees, implement transport initiatives, staff training and environmental adjustments.

"This funding will ensure early childhood services in our region continue to operate, despite the potential drop in enrolments because of the drought,” Mr Franklin said.

"In tough conditions like these, it is vital we continue to ensure our children have access to normality and stability in the form of school and early childhood learning.”

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the funding will help alleviate some of the pressures families are facing in the bush.

"Whether they are from Bourke or Bondi, every child deserves access to a top quality early childhood education,” Ms Mitchell said.

"Our country kids must have access to the same services as their city counterparts; times are tough, but as a Government, we must continue to prioritise the support of our regional families.”

From September 2019, community and mobile preschools and long day care services in areas classified as "Intense Drought”, "Drought” and "Drought Affected” can submit their expressions of interest.

Following the expressions of interest, funding will be allocated to services based on their size and level of drought intensity.