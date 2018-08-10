Drought appeal brought forward

Anne Thompson has been creating donation boxes on behalf of the North Coast Drought Appeal for drought- affected farmers for 24 years.

Anne Thompson has been creating donation boxes on behalf of the North Coast Drought Appeal for drought- affected farmers for 24 years. Sophie Moeller

ANNE Thompson turned 80 last week, not that a small number like that is going to stop her.

"Oh, she is incredible”, says husband, John, who is along to help her transport donation boxes to a drop off point at Eltham Hall.

Mrs Thompson says her balance is not what it once was, but while there are drought-affected farmers to help, there is work to be done.

This year she has had to bring the usual North Coast Drought Appeal forward.

Normally, she starts collecting for Christmas in about September but this year the need is urgent and immediate.

"The Christmas boxes are usually full of toys and treats but obviously for those suffering in what some out west are describing as the worse drought in living memory, it the bare essentials that are needed,” says Mrs Thompson.

Mrs Thompson began the North Coast Drought Appeal 24 years ago.

It was visions of starving animals that first prompted her to react.

The couple were farming in Eltham at the time and she managed to convince local growers to bale their cane tops before burning to send to farmers in need.

She believes there has been a drought somewhere in Australia ever since.

She is particularly happy today because she has just been in receipt of a big donation from Aunty Mim which will constitute the first drop off of the appeal.

The booty includes everything from sanitary napkins to pet food, toilet paper and cartoons of condensed milk.

Mrs Thompson will soon be calling for volunteers to help make up the boxes for delivery.

"Please start putting non-perishable food items aside and spread the word,” says Mrs Thompson.

Drop-off places so far:

Lismore Showground Office 9 - 5 week days

Ballina: Wallace's, River Street

Kyogle: 'Feather & Stone' Beauty Bar

Casino: Eric Box Mitsubishi

Alstonville: Century 21 Real Estate.

Clunes: Auto Centre

Byron Bay: Anglican Op-Shop

Newrybar: Produce Store

Mullumbimby: Ray Towers Carpets

Bangalow CWA Rooms

Drop offs places are also needed in other areas.

Search for North Coast Drought Appeal and go to the Facebook page for more information or email Anne Thomspon at:

jthompson18@bigpond.com