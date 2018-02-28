Menu
Driving simulator gives REDinc clients a working chance

ON THE ROAD: Thomas George launches REDinc's driving simulator at The Strand in Lismore.
by Sophie Moeller

GETTING a job, not to mention your licence, can be difficult at the best of times.

Add a disability into the equation and finding employment can seem an insurmountable challenge.

Thanks to a Community Building grant from Member for Lismore Thomas George and a post-flood recovery donation from the regional Telstra branch, disability service provider REDinc has been able to purchase a state-of-the-art driving simulator.

The simulator will help prepare local young people with a disability for the world of work through its numerous programs that can be personalised to the driver's skill set.

Simulator drivers can even experience how to drive defensively, handling random on-the-road challenges.

REDinc work and training co-ordinator Mitch Halligan said there were 12 young people eager to start learning immediately.

"It is tremendously exciting for the young people at REDinc,” he said.

"We have many participants who have work and training goals and dreams. This simulator will enable them to get the skills they need to be able to access meaningful employment.

"We offer our heartfelt gratitude to Thomas George MP, Michael Marom, regional manager of Telstra, and Joel Nielson of Safe Drive Training.”

To find out more about REDinc. visit www.redinc.org.au.

Topics:  community building grant redinc thomas george mp

