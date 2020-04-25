Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Driveway at dawn: In East Lismore Hamish Muldoon, Tahlia Marsh, Chris Hambly and Fiona Marsh waited with Buddy the dog for the dawn service to commence.
Driveway at dawn: In East Lismore Hamish Muldoon, Tahlia Marsh, Chris Hambly and Fiona Marsh waited with Buddy the dog for the dawn service to commence.
News

Driveways at dawn show respect

Alison Paterson
25th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KOOKABURRAS called and sulphur-crested cockatoos squawked as candles and mobile phones lit up driveways across Lismore early on Saturday.

People gathered at their front gates, driveways and letterboxes, to come together yet alone, to show their respect on Anzac Day.

As a lone piper was broadcast ahead of the Anzac Day service from Canberra, people holding phones, wearing medals, some clad in dressing gowns or hoodies, while others wore uniforms, that nothing would stop them from attending the ceremony.

In East Lismore Peter Osborne was there with his wife Luz and son Benjamin.

Vice-president of the RAAF Ballina, Mr Osborne said his father was a tail-gunner in Lancaster bombers during World Wat Two.

“My grandfather Alfred Ernest foughtt in the Boer War and then in World War One,” he said.

“We are her today to show them respect."

Along the street, father and son Clinton and Ben Magnay has lit candles and placed them in the shape of a cross.

“This is about showing respect,” Mr Magnay said.

Around the cross, a family were holding candles as dawn broke.

Hamish Muldoon, Tahlie Marsh, Chris Hambly and Fiona Marsh along with Buddy the dog were standing in their driveway.

“This is about shout showing respect for our forefathers Ms Marsh said.

Jakira, Brady and Nadine Tonicello said it is important to be part of the “very different” Anzac Service.

As the Last Post echoed along the street, the rising sun showed many people had left their beds to come out and show n matter the challenges we currently face, that we will remember them.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Woman arrested after stabbing

    Woman arrested after stabbing
    • 25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25m available for showgrounds

        premium_icon $25m available for showgrounds

        News SHOWGROUNDS across the state can apply for their share of $25 million in stimulus funding.

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in NSW

        8000 NSW tests a day to give us back our freedom

        premium_icon 8000 NSW tests a day to give us back our freedom

        Health COVID-19 testing regime widened to cover people with mild symptoms

        Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        premium_icon Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        News IN a welcome sign for the local economy the first Jetstar touched down into Ballina...