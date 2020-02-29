Menu
Emergency services clear road after Brunxner Highway crash in Goonellahbah on Saturday.
Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

Alison Paterson
Rebecca Fist
,
29th Feb 2020 1:15 PM
A DRIVER had a miraculous escape after their car allegedly crossed the lines on Ballina Rd, Goonellahbah and struck a fuel tanker.

The main arterial road between Lismore and Ballina has been closed eastbound since the crash at about midday on Saturday.

A Richmond Police District spokesman said emergency services were called at regarding a silver Mazda CX7 with NSW registration and a tanker with a Hazchem signage of 2YE indicating it was transporting highly flammable Ethanol fuel on Ballina Rd between Kadina St and Pindari Crescent.

Emergency services clear road after crash in Goonellahbah on Saturday.
It is understood that the Mazda CX7 crossed the highway as it was travelling towards Lismore and the truck was travelling easterly.

Fire & Rescue NSW Goonellabah retained firefighters were on scene with their Hazmat van to oversee the cleaning up of the incident.

However, they said no fuel was spilled in the incident.

Despite significant damage to the car’s driver’s side, the police spokesman said no-one was injured.

Traffic is being diverted along Kadina St, Oliver Ave and Holland St.

Motorists will need to allow extra time to reach their destination if travelling along this stretch of road.

