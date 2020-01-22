Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy. NSW Police Force
News

Driver’s lucky escape after truck rollover on Pac Hwy

Alison Paterson
22nd Jan 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a truck rollover which blocked all lanes of the Pacific Highway on Tuesday night.

Around 6.55pm firefighters were called to attend the incident which involved a B-double on the Pacific Hwy near Rileys Hill Rd, Woodburn.

Fire & Rescue Goonellabah station officer Dean Snape said the Hazmat crew were notified around 6.55pm.

"We were called out to a B-double which was laid across the highway to ensure there was no fuel spill and to monitor the situation of powerlines across the road," Mr Snape said.

"The truck was a carrying a load of recycled plastic and there was no fuel spill.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Truck crash near Rileys Hill Road, Pacific Hwy. NSW Police Force

"Traffic was backed up for a couple of kilometeres."

It is understood the driver escaped without serious injury.

Mr Snape said the Fire & Rescue team from Evans Head attended, as well as Rural Fire Service and police.

"The ambulance had left by the time we arrived on scene," he said.

"We were back at the station around 10pm."

More Stories

Show More
car crash fire & rescue truckie truck rollover
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Google boss calls for tech ban

      Google boss calls for tech ban
      • 22nd Jan 2020 10:40 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Stylish’ solution to danger zone in Lismore CBD

        premium_icon ‘Stylish’ solution to danger zone in Lismore CBD

        News 'The safety of our community comes first and we don’t want to run the risk of injury or worse, so the temporary barriers were installed.'

        Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        premium_icon Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        News STRONG demand for hobby farms and lifestyle properties has created a spike in rural...

        The surprising whooping cough stats from the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon The surprising whooping cough stats from the Northern Rivers

        News “The primary aim of whooping cough control is to protect infants"

        Residents encouraged to report illegal dumping

        Residents encouraged to report illegal dumping

        News Illegal dumping costs our region $500,000 a year.