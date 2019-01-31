Driver trapped in cattle truck crash on Yeppoon Rd

5.20PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue will land on Dairy Inn Rd to airlift a man after two trucks collided on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

The crash, which involved a fully loaded cattle truck and a medium-sized flatbed truck carrying a vehicle, occurred at about 4.45pm.

A man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, is currently trapped in one of the trucks and has sustained serious injuries.

The rescue helicopter was tasked shortly after the crash due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

Multiple emergency service crews have responded to the collision, with some working to remove cattle from the area.

Traffic is banked up heading towards Rockhampton and diversions are expected to be put in place.

Initial reports suggest an off duty firefighter and and off duty nurse were on the scene before emergency services could arrive.

4.50PM: MULTIPLE emergency vehicles are responding to a serious truck crash on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

The crash, involving two trucks, is believed to be near the Cawarral turn off near the Old Byfield Rd.

One driver, a 46-year-old male, is trapped from the waist down in one of the trucks.

One truck is a fully-loaded cattle truck and the other is a flat bed truck.

Traffic is already banked up near the Cawarral turn off and diversions are expected to be put in place to redirect traffic back to Yeppoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service has been tasked to the crash as crews work to remove the man from the truck.

More to follow.