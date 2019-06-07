Menu
Login
News

Driver hit with 'ridiculous' fine for passenger

7th Jun 2019 9:35 AM

A NSW driver has been left in disbelief after being handed a massive fine, all because his passenger was using their laptop.

The man was driving along the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae on April 22 when he was pulled over by police.

He claims he was slapped with a $337 fine and three demerit points because the passenger next to him was "playing with a laptop".

"Is this real? I cannot believe it," he wrote on Facebook.

He slammed the fine as "ridiculous".

The offence reads: "Drive vehicle with TV/VDU image visible".

Many social media users took the driver's side, with one asking if the fine was a "joke".

"Must have been a quiet day," another person wrote.

"Unless the passenger was flicking the screen around to you saying 'look at this' or it was visible to you then I'd be taking it to court."

But according to the police the fine was completely fair and falls under the same category as using a mobile phone while driving.

A driver can be fined if any part of the image on the screen from a TV for visual display unit is visible to them while the vehicle is moving or stationary, NSW Police told Yahoo News.

It is also an offence if that screen is "likely to distract another driver".

More Stories

driving editors picks fine

Top Stories

    Bike repairs call for avoidance tactics

    Bike repairs call for avoidance tactics

    Community "The Kiltman steps up and stages an intervention any time I do anything beyond pumping up the tyres, recharging the lights and computer or cleaning the chain”

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News The interest rate cuts will be effective from July 1.

    Art stories free migrants

    Art stories free migrants

    Community Stories of Freedom stem from migrant program

    My dental gratitude

    My dental gratitude

    Community "DENTIST. A word that strikes fear in the heart”