Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAR LOAD: Police allegedly found 28kg of cannabis inside the speeding vehicle.
CAR LOAD: Police allegedly found 28kg of cannabis inside the speeding vehicle.
News

Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

Jasmine Minhas
9th Jan 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 10th Jan 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was allegedly caught speeding while carrying more than 28kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Coffs Harbour has been refused bail in court.

Duc Nguyen, aged 34, was pulled over by police on the Pacific Hwy near North Boambee Valley on Monday night after he was allegedly seen speeding on the stretch of road signposted at 100km/h.

Officers searched the booth of the vehicle where they found the alleged 28.47kg of cannabis inside three large striped travel bags.

The cannabis had been placed inside three large vacuum seal bags which were stashed inside the travel bags.

Mr Nguyen was allegedly carrying an amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of around $250,000.

He was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug greater than commercial quantity.

Mr Nguyen recently appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court, where he was refused bail.

He will appear again at Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link on March 10.

bail refused cannabis coffs harbour local court editors picks supply drugs
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show off their creations

        100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

        premium_icon 100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

        News IT’S “perfect timing” for the Goonellabah theatre group, which is about to...

        ‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

        premium_icon ‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

        News LISMORE residents are furious about the “creeping timeline” of the long-awaited...

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.