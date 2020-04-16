Driver accused of fatal Nimbin hit and run faces court

Flowers were left as a memorial at the site where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.

Flowers were left as a memorial at the site where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.

A MAN charged over an alleged fatal hit-and-run at Nimbin is expected to make an offer to the Department of Public Prosecutions within weeks.

This week marks one year since 62-year-old Tonia Jansen was fatally struck by a car alongside her 63-year-old partner in Nimbin.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, remains in custody and did not appear before Lismore Local Court when the case was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck Ms Jansen and injured the 63-year-old man before leaving the scene in April last year.

The 31-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

He has not lodged any formal pleas to his charges.

Mr Knight’s solicitor, Rod Behan, said he’d “had some discussions” and resolved some issues surrounding the case against his client.

“We’re asking for four weeks to formally make an offer to the DPP and to allow them time to consult with the victim and victim’s family,” Mr Behan said.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on May 13.