Dressing up for diversity

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Vistara Primary School students celebrated Harmony Day and the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Vistara Primary School students celebrated Harmony Day and the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

STUDENTS of Vistara Primary School celebrated Harmony Day and the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination this year by taking on different nationalities.

The school celebrated its multicultural and diverse society by coming to school in a traditional or national costume, sharing of cultural food, maps, artefacts, music and stories from local and other lands.

Harmony Week is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all, regardless of cultural or linguistic backgrounds.

Class teacher Leah Bryce said Harmony Week is a celebration of life.

"At Vistara, communicating cultural diversity - encouraging the values of respect, equality and freedom is an integral part of the school's philosophy,” Ms Bryce said.

"This year, students enjoyed the day by coming to school in traditional or cultural dress, shared and prepared meals from a variety of countries and enjoyed the historical and cultural artefacts display in the library.

"Bringing people together through music, food, cultural dress, learning new languages and greeting, learning more about each other's culture broadens our minds and empathy towards each other.

"With all the unrest in the world today, it's even more crucial that important to open our hearts and minds and embrace cultural diversity and eliminate racism.

"We share one planet, we are one human society, we all belong.”