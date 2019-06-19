Dream job offers free $9k holiday

This stunning five-star resort in the Maldives is looking for someone to help save local sea turtles. Picture: Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

A five-star luxury resort in the Maldives is looking for an intern to help rescue sea turtles - while enjoying a free $9100 holiday.

The two-week internship at the Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu's Marine Turtle Rescue Centre is unpaid, but the resort will fly the intern there for free and let them stay in a luxurious guest villa on the water, eating all their meals at the hotel's fancy restaurant.

They'll also get to take part in a sunset cruise, diving, dolphin-watching and a guided snorkelling tour in the stunning waters of Baa Atoll.

The experience is priced at around $9100.

In terms of the job, the intern will help rescue and feed turtles at the resort's Marine Turtle Rescue Centre.

They'll also clean tanks, observe surgeries, post on social media and get to enjoy the happy moment the rehabilitated turtles are released back in the wild.

The Marine Turtle Rescue Centre describes itself as the first and only veterinarian-led turtle rescue centre in the Maldives, a tropical nation considered one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the world.

The intern will help rehabilitate turtles. Picture: Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu

The centre rescues, rehabilitates and then releases turtles and performs surgeries when needed.

The dream job was initially only offered to UK residents, but the "incredible response from applicants all over the world" made the resort open the offer to anyone, it said.

To be considered, hopefuls must be aged over 18 and submit a two-to-three-minute video and 500-word cover letter explaining why they're a good fit for the role. More information is here.

No previous experience in the field is required, but an interest in the field would help. Entries close on July 1.