Dramatic police pursuit leads to arrest in Lismore

NSW and Queensland police worked together during the dramatic police pursuit

A MAN has been arrested in Lismore following a dramatic cross-border police pursuit.

Queensland Police attempted to speak with the driver of a Mazda 3 in Loganlea, Queensland, about 8pm on Thursday, before the vehicle fled at speed.

PolAir continued to track the vehicle on the M1 across the NSW border, where it was allegedly travelling at speeds of up to 190km/hr.

The Mazda stopped at a service centre at Chinderah, where three people exited the vehicle – including a young child – before the vehicle continued towards Nimbin.

Police initiated a pursuit at Murwillumbah, with Richmond Police District officers deploying two sets of road spikes.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle was abandoned on William Blair Ave, Goonellabah.

Officers established a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Police Dog Unit.

About 9.50pm, a 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with six offences, including:

● Police pursuit (Skye’s law) manner dangerous

● Drive while disqualified

● Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

● Resist officer in execution of duty

● Possess prohibited weapon

● Use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order

The man was also underwent a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.