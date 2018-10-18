Dr Pot speaks to Cannibas activists at Nimbin weekend

AN activist for the legalisation of medicinal Cannibas, who has just come out of prison, will be speaking at Medican in Nimbin this weekend.

Medican Australia's Dr Pot, Dr Andrew Katelaris, who has spent four months in jail for the production and supply of a large commercial quantity of cannabis, will talking about how he intends to run "the first successful medical necessity defence to be heard in the penal colony of NSW."

He's urging people to come and support him when he faces Downing Centre District Court in Sydney in a few weeks. He is facing more charges on the production and supply of a large commercial quantity of cannabis. If convicted he faces a maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

Dr Katelaris is one of many speakers over the weekend. which begins at 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

MP Embassy President Michael Balderstone said the Medican weekend comes soon after Canada officially re-legalises Cannabis.

"It sounds good but in fact is upsetting a lot of people over there with strict new regulations and increased penalties for anyone breaking the rules, " he said.

"And now the big debate is about drug driver testing which has not been an issue before.

"The government intends to replace a legal prohibition with a medical prohibition, where are a small number of selected practitioners act as gate keepers, providing medical cannabis to those with intractable illnesses only after all allopathic treatments have been tried. The approved medicine costs more than the current black market price. In an act of malice directed at the most vulnerable group in our society, the police are giving no exemptions for medically prescribed cannabis when detected by roadside testing.”

There will be medical Cannabis users telling their stories at the weekend with local Green political candidate Sue Higginson expected to drop by.

Anyone using medical cannabis who would like to tell their story on the day should contact the HEMP Embassy Michael Balderstone on: 02 66891842 or email head@hempembassy.net