Double near drownings on Queensland beaches
TWO people have been rushed to hospital after two near drownings on the Gold Coast.
A 14-year-old boy was rescued from Main Beach at around 2:30pm Wednesday.
He was reportedly saved by surf lifesavers before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
A 50-year-old woman was found by paramedic's fully clothed sitting on the edge of the beach at Broadbeach on Wednesday evening.
She was found near Old Burleigh Road at around 8:30pm.
The woman was treated and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.