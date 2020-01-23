Menu
Double near drownings on Queensland beaches

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Jan 2020 8:29 AM
TWO people have been rushed to hospital after two near drownings on the Gold Coast.

A 14-year-old boy was rescued from Main Beach at around 2:30pm Wednesday.

He was reportedly saved by surf lifesavers before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A 50-year-old woman was found by paramedic's fully clothed sitting on the edge of the beach at Broadbeach on Wednesday evening.

She was found near Old Burleigh Road at around 8:30pm.

The woman was treated and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

