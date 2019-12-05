Double celebration for speedway driver

WINNING FEELING: Lismore driver Mark Robinson has started the speedway season with two straight wins in his V8 Dirt Modified division. Photo The Art of Speedway.

LISMORE speedway driver Mark Robinson could not have asked for a better start his V8 Dirt Modified campaign with two straight wins boding well for the remainder of the season.

His most recent win came at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway last weekend after he took out the Lord Mayor’s Cup at Lismore Speedway last month.

He enjoyed a great battle with Todd Hobson and Scott Cannon before besting his competition to take the feature-race lead on lap 11, going on to claim what was his fourth career win at Valvoline Raceway.

With only one more race meeting scheduled to take place at the premier track prior to the Australian Championship in late February, Robinson’s confidence would now no doubt have received a significant boost.

He will hope to carry his winning form into his second appearance at Valvoline Raceway on February 1 prior to the Australian Championship on February 21-22.

“It’s great to have been able to pick up some positive track time at Valvoline Raceway in readiness for the Australian Championship later this season,” Robinson said.

“The team couldn’t be happier with how we’ve gotten the 2019-20 season underway.

“Now that we have some added confidence under our belts, we need to focus on maintaining this form throughout the rest of the season and more importantly during our titles and blue-ribbon events.”

He is now enjoying a few weeks off before returning to the track on Boxing Day for the opening Mr Modified Series round on home soil at Lismore.

Robinson and his team will then travel to Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway on New Year’s Day for the annual Paul Britten Memorial, followed by the NSW Title on January 4 at Grafton Speedway.

Robinson thanked his pit crew Bud, Larry, Micka and Jake, along with his mum and dad: Faye and Steve, his wife Chloe and their three kids, and the rest of the team and supporters.