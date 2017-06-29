Doors open again for Salvos shop

NEW LOOK: Salvation Army Red Shield store in Lismore has opened its doors again.

ONLY one day after re-opening from the March flood and the Lismore Red Shield Family Store was doing a roaring trade.

The op shop opened it's doors after two and a half months to many of its regular customers.

"We lost all our furniture,” store manager Peter Parker said.

"The clothing and bric-a-brac were saved as it was upstairs.”

Mr Parker said on the day before the flood he had left early to make sure he could get home.

"I came back on Sunday morning and there was stuff everywhere,” he said.

"It was total devastation.

"Our counter was upside down, furniture all over the place and our good lounges, which we'd put up high, were wrecked.”

The store had the double dilemma of suffering their own loss while also trying to help those around them who had lost everything.

"We were able to use the clothing to give people, and Salvos (from other stores) contributed and were able to help,” Mr Parker said.

"Other stores also sent us more racks and furniture and we have changed the sorting areas and moved more of the clothes up the front of the shop.”

Comments from customers have been very positive.

"We've had a lot of encouragement,” Mr Parker said.

"It's been very tough.”