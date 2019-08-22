‘I don’t support you’: Daughter lashes Barnaby Joyce

The former deputy PM was lashed by his daughter.

Former deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has been one of the most vocal politicians calling for a bill to decriminalise abortion in NSW to be thrown out.

But despite having support from some Australians, it appears Mr Joyce's own family isn't supporting his anti-abortion viewpoint with his youngest daughter taking aim at the Nationals MP on social media yesterday.

Mr Joyce's daughter shared an SBS article titled "Barnaby Joyce leads Sydney anti-abortion protest" to her Instagram story, adding text over the top.

"Once again, I do not support you," she wrote.

The former deputy PM was lashed by his daughter.

It isn't the first time Mr Joyce's youngest has lashed out at her father.

In July 2018, she posted a picture to Instagram of her mum and dad's ex-wife Natalie Joyce standing with her four daughters.

"The real Joyce family #WhosBarnaby," she captioned the picture.

Earlier that year, it was revealed Mr Joyce's former staffer Vikki Campion was pregnant with the Nationals MP child.

The couple had been having an affair behind the back of Natalie, Mr Joyce's wife of 21 years.

Natalie and Barnaby divorced and the Nationals MP moved in with Campion, who now has two children - both boys - with Mr Joyce.

Natalie Joyce with her four daughters.

Mr Joyce was photographed front and centre at an anti-abortion protest on Tuesday that became so loud their chants of "abort this bill" and "love them both" could be heard from the NSW parliament upper house chamber.

Pro-choice activists had rallied on Macquarie Street earlier in the day. Some had hoped the bill would go to an upper house vote within days but Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Tuesday confirmed that wouldn't happen amid reports Premier Gladys Berejiklian had buckled to pressure from conservatives.

It means the upper house debate, which began on Tuesday, is likely to drag into September.

The private member's bill, which seeks to remove abortion from the state's Crimes Act, passed the lower house 59 to 31.

While most abortions occur in the first trimester, the bill seeks to help women who may be carrying a malformed foetus or a baby that could risk the mother's life to end their pregnancy after 22 weeks.

Under changes made to the original bill, this procedure could only be done with the approval of two doctors who are both either a specialist obstetrician or a gynaecologist - and only in a public hospital.

Barnaby Joyce during the rally against the Reproductive Health Care Reform Bill. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Mr Joyce, the federal Nationals MP for New England, was the last to speak on Tuesday night, telling those gathered the clause requiring two doctors to sign off on an abortion after 22 weeks "is not a reflection of a civilised society".

"I am not here to try and espouse a religion. I'm not here saying I'm some saint. I'm here because I'm trying to argue to those people on logic," Mr Joyce said.

Speaking after the rally, Mr Joyce said people turned up to the rally because they were angry.

"If you keep on working on angry people, they vote for somebody else and the next thing you know, you've got another job," he told AAP.

His message to the Premier was to be "really focused on this". "You thought the greyhound debate was bad - the greyhound debate was for the bush, this is one for the city."

Mr Joyce is adamant there should be a proper inquiry into the NSW abortion bill, standing up in parliament earlier this night to "fight the hard fight" and shed light onto the debate.

In politics you have to fight the hard fights not just easy ones. I believe the other side of this debate is not being heard and I have a duty to ventilate it.

This legislation must go to a committee so others can have the same right, to ventilate an alternate view. pic.twitter.com/2BQciRChth — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) August 1, 2019

A week later, the Nationals MP tweeted out a petition and said he had a "real problem with a law that allows a perfectly healthy full-term baby to be aborted because two doctors say it's OK".

The bill, in fact, only allows for terminations up to 22 weeks and after that with the approval of two doctors if the foetus is malformed or a baby that could risk the mother's life.

I have a real problem with a law that allows a perfectly healthy full-term baby to be aborted because two doctors say it’s ok, yet NSW’s legislation allows exactly this. Sign the petition at https://t.co/tx5oqQiG8D to demand a proper inquiry. — Barnaby Joyce (@Barnaby_Joyce) August 4, 2019

A petition calling for upper house members to vote against the bill, signed by more than 77,000 people, was handed to Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MLC Robert Borsak at the rally. Mr Borsak tabled it in parliament yesterday.

Liberal MP Tanya Davies told the gathered crowd they had been given a "stay of execution".

She asked them to "gather a tsunami of opposition to this bill" and direct it to Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and upper house MPs.

