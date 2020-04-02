Don’t panic, dentists can still help in an emergency

People will still be able to visit the dentist if they have a dental emergency during the pandemic.

EVERYTHING is going fine in self-isolation and then suddenly you’ve chipped a tooth on that double-choc chip cookie you’ve just baked.

Now what?

Don’t panic, is the main advice being offered from Australian Dental Association (ADA) as dentists will still be able to help during the pandemic.

ADA NSW President Dr Kathleen Matthews said people who needed emergency dental work will be able to still go see their dentist despite higher restrictions being put in place on dental practices.

“Late last week, the federal government recommended all dentists start restricting their dental practice to what they call level 3 restrictions,” Dr Matthews said.

“That means only urgent and emergency dental care can be performed.

“We can still deliver emergency care for patients in the community when they have an acute dental problem.

“That (type of care) needs to be managed in a dental setting rather than being transferred into a hospital setting.”

But Dr Matthews said anyone thinking about getting their usual dental check-up should reconsider.

“If your treatment is not urgent or related to pain then delaying it probably is part of responsible behaviour,” she said.

“We’re reminding everyone that your dentist is your first port of call for a dental problem.

“Pick up your phone and have a talk to your dental practice and they will ask you some questions.

“Be prepared for those questions.”

Dr Matthews said dentists were implementing procedures to ensure social distancing within dental practices can be maintained as best as possible.

She said limitations were being put in place to not have more than 10 people sit in a room, have multiple chairs, the bookings will be staggered and limiting many interactions.