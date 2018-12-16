Don't miss the Clunes Carols at the Common

GET ready for fabulous food, magical carols and plenty of family fun this Sunday.

Clunes Carols at the Common has rolled around again, and is expecting another fantastic year.

There will be food stalls selling cakes and drinks as well as live music from the Clunes Christmas Band.

Bring along a blanket and picnic fare, as well as plenty of gold coins to help raise funds for Clunes Community Pre-School and COOSH. There may even be a special visit from Santa.

The carols will be held this Sunday from 5pm at 17 Walker St, Clunes.