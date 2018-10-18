Don't forget gumboots

BREWING UP A WIN FOR SHOW: Ladies from the Prize Pavillian - Andrea Bryant, Lyndal Allen, Show President John Gibson, Gwen Dockrill, Elaine Gordon, Shirley Graham, Lyn Bonney, Nancy perkins in front of Paul Sandrin's Home Brew winners display for best wine a the NCN Lismore Show.

BREWING UP A WIN FOR SHOW: Ladies from the Prize Pavillian - Andrea Bryant, Lyndal Allen, Show President John Gibson, Gwen Dockrill, Elaine Gordon, Shirley Graham, Lyn Bonney, Nancy perkins in front of Paul Sandrin's Home Brew winners display for best wine a the NCN Lismore Show. Sophie Moeller

THE Lismore Show is looking forward to welcoming stir-crazy families as the weather clears over the weekend.

Show president John Gibson said the wet weather had forced some changes to the usual schedule but that was quite normal for the 133 year old agricultural show.

"This show has always had its ups and downs but it is all about heritage,” he said.

"Country people are used to seasonal changes and are made of tough stuff.

"Not only is it about the regions livestock but the providers and displayers of produce, art and entertainment.

"What we need now if for the community to come out and support those who have made such an effort to put on this show,” he said.

The event is a family affair for fifth-generation worker Cooper Nilon.

Mr Gibson said the rain had posed some challenges, but once everyone came along to the show and enjoyed the atmosphere, it made the hard work all worthwhile.

"It's a good feeling to see everyone happy,” he said.

"It's a good sight.”

Mr Gibson said sadly the horse events had been cancelled, but the rodeo had been moved from the ring to the same place it was held last year.

Mr Gibson said tickets were more affordable this year. Tthose aged 16 and under are free. See the full program inside and on page 25 in this week's Lismore Echo.