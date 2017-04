DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal raises more than $43k in 24 hours

The sun sets on the last of the flood waters for the 2017 flood.

CURRENT TOTAL 5.51pm: $43,192

WEDNESDAY 1.49pm: THE flood appeal has now reached $26,990 since it began 22 hours ago.

The appeal is being coordinated by the Lismore City Council, and donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal or directly at the council chambers in Goonellabah.

WEDNESDAY 11.38am: PEOPLE have been opening their hearts to the victims of the flood, donating $21,565 to date.

Hundreds of people have been affected by the flood, your generosity will be very much appreciated, and make a huge difference to people at a really tough time in their lives.

WEDNESDAY 6.50am: PEOPLE wanting to help flood victims in Lismore have come out in force - first helping with the clean up, donating what items, time or services they had, and now with financial support.

Since the Lismore Flood Appeal was set up 15 hours ago, 123 people have helped raise $12,035 of the $100,000 goal.

TUESDAY 5.20pm: PEOPLE wanting to help flood victims in Lismore can now do so by donating to the Lismore Flood Appeal which aim to raise $100,000.

Chair of the Appeal Committee, Cr Eddie Lloyd, said the Council was aiming to raise at least $100,000.

"People right across the country are very keen to help out, so we encourage them to go the fundraising page and to give generously."