At his post-G7 media conference, Mr Trump described Mr Morrison as "fantastic".
Donald Trump flags visit to Australia

by Paul Osborne
28th Aug 2019 3:11 PM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says he will be visiting Australia "at some point" and has hailed Scott Morrison as "fantastic".

The two leaders met on the sides of the G7 meeting in Biarritz and Mr Morrison will visit the White House next month.

Asked at a media conference at the end of the summit about rumours of a possible visit to Australia, Mr Trump said: "At some point, I will. Yeah."

It has been rumoured Mr Trump will attend the Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December.

Mr Morrison confirmed in June he planned to invite Mr Trump to attend the golf event, saying there was a "reasonable chance" he would attend.

"In fact, we're honouring him and Australia at the White House in a very short period of time."

Mr Trump and First Lady Melania will host Mr Morrison and wife Jenny for a state dinner on September 20 - only the second such event since he became president.

The last US leader to visit Australia was Barack Obama in November 2014 for the G20 summit in Brisbane.

Only five US presidents have ever visited Australia, starting with Lyndon Johnson in October 1966.

