Trump dodges phone thrown at him at NRA rally

Donald Trump narrowly avoids a mobile phone thrown at him during an NRA convention. Picture: Twitter

Donald Trump narrowly avoids a mobile phone thrown at him during an NRA convention. Picture: Twitter

Donald Trump dodged a mobile phone which had been hurled at him as he addressed a gun supporters' rally.

The Sun reports handset was seen being thrown from the crowd who gathered at a National Rifle Association conference.

As it hurtles through the air the US President notices it coming his way.

It is understood the culprit was located and hauled away by secret service.

The incident brought back memories of former President George W. Bush having to duck to miss a shoe that was thrown at him during a press conference.

A man throws a shoe at President George W. Bush during a news conference with Iraq Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in Baghdad. Picture: AP

At the meeting Mr Trump announced that the United States will drop out of an international arms treaty signed in 2013 by then-president Barack Obama but opposed by the NRA and other conservative groups.

Mr Trump told members of the gun lobby that he intends to revoke the status of the US as a signatory of the Arms Trade Treaty, which was never ratified by the Senate.

President Donald Trump speaks to the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association. Picture: AP

"We're taking our signature back," Mr Trump said to thousands of cheering attendees, many wearing red hats emblazoned with the Republican president's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

The NRA has long opposed the treaty which regulates the $US70 billion ($A99 billion) business in conventional arms and seeks to keep weapons out of the hands of human rights abusers.

The lobbying group argues it would undermine domestic gun rights, a view the Obama administration rejected.

Mr Trump vowed to fight for gun rights and implored members of the group struggling to maintain its influence to rally behind his re-election bid.

Speaking to the group for his third straight year, Mr Trump declared himself a "champion for the Second Amendment."

"It's under assault," he said of the constitutional right to bear arms.

"But not while we're here."

And he told the thousands in the crowd: "You better get out there and vote," saying of the 2020 election, "It seems like it's a long ways away. It's not."

The nation's largest gun rights organisation was pivotal to Mr Trump's victory in 2016. But three years later, the group is limping toward the next election, divided and diminished.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission