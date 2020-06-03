Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
News

Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

by Greg Roberts
3rd Jun 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

Josiah Binsaris, Leroy O'Shea, Keiran Webster and a fourth person, who can't be named, are pursuing compensation, alleging that they were unlawfully exposed when prison officers used CS gas to target another unruly detainee in a 2014 incident.

The "deliberate and intentional" use of the tear gas, known as a CS fogger, by the prison officer on youths in the detention centre was not lawful under the NT Youth Justice Act, the court found by a majority.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

More Stories

compensation don dale editors picks high court tear gas youth detention

Just In

    Just In

      Kmart hack we need to stop

      Kmart hack we need to stop
      • 3rd Jun 2020 11:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        premium_icon Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        News DEMONSTRATIONS called this weekend on the Northern Rivers, sparked by the USA’s Black Lives Matter movement.

        $100K grant to help Flow Hive keep up with demand

        premium_icon $100K grant to help Flow Hive keep up with demand

        News THE Northern Rivers company will be able to employ more people thanks to the...

        Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        premium_icon Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        News THE owner noticed the horse was depressed and having difficulty breathing last...

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        News COUNCIL reminds dog owners to follow responsible pet ownership rules and keep their...