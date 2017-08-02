GINGER is a four or five-month-old mastiff cross who was found wandering in a park in Goonellabah.

She is a very sweet-natured little thing - she's friendly and full of beans, but also very bright and would respond well to training.

Lismore City Council rangers suspect she is a domestic escapee, but with no identification or microchip so she can be returned to her owners, it's time to find Ginger a new home.

She is a super affectionate dog and rangers are looking for someone who can provide a friendly, loving home for life.

Council rangers urge pet owners to PLEASE microchip your pets. For under $50, it means if a pet ever goes missing or escapes the backyard, rangers can find the owners easily and bring them home.

Ginger would cost $232.50 to adopt and would come microchipped, desexed, registered, wormed, vaccinated and vet-checked.

If you would like to meet Ginger, phone Council on 1300878387.